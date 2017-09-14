Fundraisers held for Havelock High student, father hurt in boat explosion

WNCT Staff Published:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — In Carteret County, Havelock High School is rallying behind one of its band members.

About two weeks ago A.J. Frazier and his father, Art, were working on a boat when it exploded.

Both of them suffered significant burns to their body and face.

According to a Facebook post by A.J.’s mother, the senior is still considered critical as of last week.

Art is in stable condition.

To help the family with medical expenses, the Havelock band is holding several fundraisers.

Right now, the band is selling  T-shirts and bracelets.

They are also holding a car wash Saturday at Gary’s Garage in Havelock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to help out, a “You Caring” page has also been set up to the help the family with medical expenses.

