First Alert Forecast: A few passing showers and storms today

SUMMARY: Thursday will bring a few showers, but sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with a few passing showers by mid-morning. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of few showers and storms across the area. Highs will be in the 80s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any showers lingering should taper overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s & 70s.


TROPICS: Jose is expected to remain east of the Bahamas for the next few days. A more northward turn is possible by this weekend. At this time, the center of circulation is not expected to affect North Carolina directly. However, the exact track remains uncertain, so continue to monitor for any future changes.

  

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
50%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
