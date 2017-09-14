First Alert Forecast: A few passing showers and storms today

SUMMARY: Thursday will bring a few showers, but sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with a few passing showers by mid-morning. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of few showers and storms across the area. Highs will be in the 80s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any showers lingering should taper overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s & 70s.



TROPICS: Jose is expected to remain east of the Bahamas for the next few days. A more northward turn is possible by this weekend. At this time, the center of circulation is not expected to affect North Carolina directly. However, the exact track remains uncertain, so continue to monitor for any future changes.

