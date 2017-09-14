ECU launches rural prosperity initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- ECU kicked off their Rural Prosperity Initiative to address health, education, and economic disparities in the Eastern Carolina region.

ECU plans to put its resources towards a single coordinated campaign. The initiative consists of 12 ECU colleges and schools, 14 centers and institutes and several university partners.

Vice Chancellor for the division of research, economic development and engagement, Doctor Jay Golden will lead the initiative. Golden says the initiative will bring more opportunities to the region.

“To find new jobs, create new economy, we are going to do that through bio-products innovations, packaging innovations and health innovations,” said Golden, “instead of having those jobs in urban areas like Research Triangle, we went them here, in Eastern North Carolina.”

The initiative focuses on the universities extensive research and engagement expertise on finding solutions to the large disparities in health, education and economic development in rural and coastal communities.

For more information about the Rural Prosperity Initiative, you can click here.