Duplin Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new training facility

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WCNT)–The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new training facility in Rose Hill on Thursday.

The facility has been in the works for the last two years. Sheriff Blake Wallace says the county planner initially quoted the project at $500,000 but thanks to a donation from Smithfield Foods, the project only cost $70,000.

“We see this being utilized not only by us but by other law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Wallace said. “We are being contacted by some federal agencies in the area about using the facility. So we’re excited about making that available to them.”

The 14 by 60-foot facility features a large open classroom, kitchen, bathrooms, and two different shooting ranges in the back; one for rifles and the other for handguns.

“This was a great opportunity for us to take some of our expertise and equipment and put in a little elbow grease to help out with the sheriff’s office,” Dave Elkin, engineering director for Smithfield Foods said.

The facility will train both new and veteran deputies. Sheriff Wallace says he hopes to add an obstacle course in the future.