Work begins on Jacksonville’s mural program

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–You will soon see murals popping up around downtown Jacksonville, as the city moves forward on its downtown revitalization project.

We first told you about the downtown mural program in January. It’s aimed at improving the appearance of buildings.

“The mural program in downtown is based on three pillars: the first is military history, the second is Jacksonville’s local history and the third one is cultural diversity,” Cindy Edwards, chairman of the Art’s Council Board of Directors, said.

Work has already begun on the first mural, which is located on the side of the Art’s Council building.

Below is a rendering of that mural, which is designed to represent the diversity of the community.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Art’s Council

“Our mural, in particular, is developed to show the diversity in our community past and present,” Edwards said. “We have modern day and historical military figures. We have African American components and other things like representations of music, storytelling and visual art.”

The city received $94,000 from the NC Department of Commerce for the project. That money will go toward supplies and artist fees.

Three additional murals are planned. They’ll also be located along New Bridge Street.

 

