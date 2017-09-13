Salvation Army collecting monetary donations for Irma, Harvey victims

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “Doing the most good” is their motto and the Salvation Army is doing just that. They are accepting monetary donations to help those who were hit by both hurricane Irma and hurricane Harvey.

They are only collecting money because they feel as though they can spread financial help easier and more quickly to those who are struggling than actual supplies.

The Salvation Army store in the city of Washington says they are happy to help and will contribute 100% of the donations to the victims.

“They can actually bring a check or cash donation,” said Captain Bruce Rabon of the Washington Salvation Army. “And they will receive a receipt. It is tax deductible. They can come to our front offices around the front of the store here. We don’t attach any administration fees a disaster donation. So if you designate it for it, it will go to the people of Florida. If you designate it to Texas with Harvey, it will go to Texas.”

If you do not have access to a nearby Salvation Army store, you can donate online at HelpSalvationArmy.org or text ‘storm’ to 51555 or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.