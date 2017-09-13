Remains of Duke Life Flight crew escorted home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – The remains of the Duke Life Flight crew members killed in a crash Friday were escorted home Wednesday from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County, killing three crew members and a medical patient. The three workers who died were flight nurses Kris Harrison, R.N. and Crystal Sollinger, R.N. and, the pilot, Jeff Burke, officials said. Patient Mary Bartlett was also killed.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office escort met with a fleet of hearses and other Life Flight units at a funeral home in Garner earlier Wednesday before heading to Greenville.

The convoy is heading back to Raleigh, where each hearse will break off and head to the appropriate funeral home with family.

You can watch the procession from a different angle in the video below. It’s courtesy of the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department, who, along with the Winterville Fire Department, manned an overpass on U.S. 264 to honor the fallen crew. The procession passes through in the final minutes of the video.