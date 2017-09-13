Prunty not trying to “confuse” Hokies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Earlier this week ECU football head coach Scottie Montgomery announced that he was making a change on the defensive side of the ball when he named assistant head coach Robert Prunty the Pirates new defensive coordinator.

Prunty takes over an ECU defense that has allowed over 600 yards to each of its first two opponents. His first task is not an easy one as the Pirates welcome in No. 16 Virginia Tech to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday. Virignia Tech (2-0) is plus-34 in scoring margin so far this season, coming off a 27-0 win over Delaware in week two.

Both Montgomery and Prunty have said that they are going to try and simplify the Pirates defensive attack to help the players get into their proper positions. Prunty told the media on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to trick the Hokies offense on Saturday.

“I’m not trying to confuse Virginia Tech,” said Prunty. “I’m just trying to line up, play sound football. We got some good athletes here. Let these guys make some plays. Virginia Tech has a great football team. You know my biggest deal is getting our guys and making sure we play alignment, assignment and play fundamental football.”

The players know they will have a unique challenge in dealing with first year starting quarterback Josh Johnson who can beat you with his arm and with his feet.

“We made a few adjustments on defense, nothing particular,” said Kiante Anderson, ECU senior defensive lineman. “But this week we’re focusing more on rushing, blitzing, getting more to the quarterback. We’re basically focusing on catching a rabbit. We’re dealing with a scrambling quarterback this week, so our focus is just to stay, attack him, apply pressure and make sure he doesn’t escape and go out.”

The Hokies and Pirates will kickoff on Saturday from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 3:30 p.m.