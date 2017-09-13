Only On 9: New Brody dean talks lofty goals in exclusive interview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the first time since taking over as dean of the Brody School of Medicine, Dr. Mark Stacy is talking about his lofty goals moving forward.

Stacy, who officially took over as dean at the end of August, said one of his main focuses is on research. His goal — double the research taking place currently at Brody.

“It’s my sense that everybody has a story for a disease, and it may be that person in Beaufort who has the key to unlocking the mystery of why did you get diabetes and none of your brothers and sisters did,” Stacy said.

Dr. Stacy has an extensive background in research, both as a neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s and other movement disorders, and during his time at Duke.

He is particularly interested in data-based research. He said that will only be enhanced during Project Unify, combining ECU Physicians with Vidant Medical Group.

“In the Vidant system there are six hospitals, and 90 practices and 2 million people,” he said.

He said he hopes to better define what Project Unify means to employees and patients as dean.

He also has plans to not only enhance primary care in the East, but also provide more specialty care for those most vulnerable.

“If I get sick, or my family member gets sick, I want them to get all their care right here in Greenville.”

Another one of his goals is to expand the medical school class size from 80 to 120 students. He said that will enable them to have a more diverse class, better representing the patients they’ll treat in the East.