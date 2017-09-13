New residency interview process in place for in-state tuition

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Students across North Carolina should be prepared for an added step in their college application process. It is called the Residency Determination Service.

The College Foundation is now requiring each student to take an online interview process to determine if they qualify for in-state or out-of-state tuition. The application will require info from the DMV, voter registration, FAFSA, taxes and other organizations to prove where they live.

“The state subsidizes tuition for in state students,” said Michele Mayo, Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Beaufort County Community College. “And also for provides state grants for in state students. So they want to make sure the students receiving that qualify for in-state tuition.”

Those who want in-state tuition must prove 12-month residency in North Carolina. Beaufort County Community College says although it will create consistency throughout the state, it may be a challenge.

“We see students who don’t have a permanent address,” said Mayo. “We see students who may have lived with one parent in another state and graduated from high school and come to North Carolina to live with the other parent.”

“We won’t be able to assist students with why,” said Mayo. “We can assist students with the interview process but we won’t be able to assist them with why they were classified as out of state, they have to go through an appeals and reconsideration process.”

Mayo says regardless they will do their best to assist students and make registration run smoothly.

They also encourage students to begin this process now for the spring semester, as it adds onto the length of the registration process – especially in the community colleges, where a lot of students register a few days before classes begin.

The difference in in-state tuition versus out-of-state tuition as a full-time student at Beaufort County Community College is $2,304.