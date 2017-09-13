Morehead City VA employees hold rally demanding vacancies be filled nationwide

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Employees at the VA clinic in Morehead City rallied Wednesday evening over VA vacancies across the country.

They said understaffing is causing a risk to patients.

Jonathan Forte, Morehead City VA acting administrator, said he supports the rally.

“I’m 100 percent behind my staff here in Morehead City and in Greenville and through the Durham VA health care system,” said Forte. “Whatever we can do to provide better access to quality health care for our veterans here in eastern North Carolina, I fully support.”

Forte said they are not experiencing any shortages in the Morehead City or Greenville location but that he is behind any increase in the quality of care.