LongHorn Steakhouse takes donations for storm victims

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Longhorn Steakhouse is working with the Pitt Community Colleges Criminal Justice Association to take donations for the victims of Irma and Harvey.

They are asking for clothing, toiletries, food and any other helpful items. Donations will be taken now until Sunday, Sept. 17.

On the following Monday, the Salvation Army will pick up all of the donations and transport them to the areas hit by the storms.

“Sense we were spared by the Hurricane Irma, I know a lot of people went out and bought a whole bunch of stuff,” said Tyre Basden, Pitt Community College Criminal Justice Association President, “But now that we don’t need it, I decided lets do a donation bin here at Longhorns.”

If you donate two or more items, Longhorn Steakhouse will give you a free appetizer coupon for your next visit.