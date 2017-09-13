Local farmers prepare for harvest after heavy rains

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Many farms in eastern North Carolina saw heavy rains and flooding this year, which affected their crops.

For some that proved costly on products like tobacco and soybeans.

It’s just about time to start heading back into the fields to harvest crops like this tobacco plant, but for farms who were hit with heavy rain and flooding it’s crunch time.

Earlier this year Rory Wood realized he needed to start a new game plan on his farm after flooding took over.

“Hopefully it won’t be too late and we will have the opportunity to get the fields prepped and we should have plenty of plants left when we get through,” said Wood in April in regard to his drowning crops.

He says he lost nearly $24,000 in tobacco crops.

There was enough time for him to begin a new crop, but he says that loss still makes a difference.

Although farmers like wood have not seen any serious flooding recently, rains are still having an impact on their tobacco crop.

“At the end of the year now when we are trying to get the tobacco out the rains are starting to come and the tobacco is starting not to hold up in the fields. We have about a 2-3 week time scale from now to get tobacco out before it’s no good,” said Daniel Moye.

Rory Wood says despite the heavy rain and flooding earlier this year his crops are doing better than average and as long as no more heavy rain comes through this will be a successful season.