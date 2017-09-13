Greene Correctional inmate caught after escaping custody twice, officials say

CBS North Carolina Published:

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have captured a 23-year-old man who not only escaped from the Greene Correctional Institution Wednesday but also escaped from Benson police custody just hours later.

Daroyl Little Jr., 23, was captured around 10 a.m. in Johnston County Wednesday.

He is serving a sentence at the Greene Correctional Institution for habitual felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was November 2018.

He was last seen at the correctional institution around 1 a.m., officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., Benson police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex near Benton and Whittington streets. Officers weren’t able to locate the disturbance but officers received a similar call at the same apartment complex four hours later.

Officers then located a man who provided officers with false identification, officials said. That man, later identified as Little, became belligerent. Officers took Little into custody only to have him escape.

After he escaped from Benson police, officers learned of Little’s real identity and the recent escape from the correctional institution

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s