First citizen’s academy kicks off in Onslow Co.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A new initiative in Onslow County is working to make citizens more comfortable with law enforcement.

Ethics in law enforcement, investigations and crime prevention are just three topics that folks in the inaugural Citizen’s Academy will be learning.

“We wanted to establish a good partnership between citizens and law enforcement who serves them,” Sheriff Hans Miller said.

It’s been his goal since starting office.

“We have the same common goal as our citizens have: to make this a better place to live,” he said.

Sheriff Miller says there are five big divisions he hopes to teach folks about, including personnel administration.

“The second one would be the investigations units, criminal and general, special victim’s unit, CSI, forensics, and narcotics,” he said.

There’s also the patrol division, the jail division and the civil division including SRO’s and bailiffs.

Dr. Leon Davis is one of the participants in the program.

“I’m retired and I have the opportunity to pursue some interests that I didn’t have time to in the past,” he said.

Davis says he’s most looking forward to the firing range

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to really understand our law enforcement community and see the good side instead of the bad side that is so frequently portrayed,” he said.

The academy lasts for 10 weeks. There’s a new topic each week.

Due to the popularity of the first academy, the sheriff says they’re considering holding a second one in February. Up to 20 folks will be able to apply for that one.