First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm temps for mid-week

SUMMARY: A quieter weather pattern returns for mid-week, allowing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy early this morning with clearing through the morning. There are some areas of patchy fog that you’ll have to watch out for this morning. Temperatures are comfortable, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Staying comfortable overnight with clear skies. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s with some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS:
Jose is expected to remain east of the Bahamas for the next few days. A more northward turn is possible by this weekend. At this time, the center of circulation is not expected to affect North Carolina directly. However, the exact track remains uncertain, so continue to monitor for any future changes.

  

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
40%
11am
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
