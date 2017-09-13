ECU women’s basketball AAC schedule released

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced the 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday with four ECU games being produced and distributed live by The American Digital Network (ADN) that will air on www.youtube.com/americanathleticconf free of charge. The Pirates will have two additional games garnering national coverage – against Connecticut (ESPN3/SNY) and Tulane (ESPN3).

With the addition of Wichita State to the AAC, each team will play a 16-game conference schedule facing five of its 11 opponents twice and six opponents each once – three at home and three away.

ECU begins its conference season at home with back-to-back games against Cincinnati on Dec. 30 and Connecticut on Jan. 3. Tipoff for the league opener is slated for 5 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates will play four home games and four road games in January including trips to Memphis, SMU, Tulane and Cincinnati while hosting Connecticut, Tulsa, Houston and Wichita State. The Tuesday, Jan. 30, matchup with Wichita State will be the first meeting between the two in program history, live on the ADN at 7 p.m.

In February, ECU will host SMU, Memphis and Temple while making trips to USF, Houston and Tulsa before playing the regular-season finale at UCF on Monday, Feb. 26.

ECU will be broadcast on the road twice in the month of January at SMU (ADN) on Jan. 13 and at Tulane (ESPN3) on Jan. 24.

The remainder of ECU’s home games will be streamed live through Pirates All-Access at ECUPirates.com.