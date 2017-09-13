ECU College of Education awarded grant for STEM education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU’s College of Education was recently awarded nearly $600,000 to improve undergraduate STEM education.

With the help of the Mursion, a virtual teaching program, Project Intersect will help train students to teach in math or science classrooms.

Mursion coordinator Holly Fales says giving students an opportunity to work with a simulation classroom will register better with their future students.

“With this grant that is what we will be focusing on specifically is how to engage students and actually have them speak what they are thinking about and engage in those critical conversations surrounding math and science topics,” said Fales

This is the first of three years for the Project Intersect grant.