Deputies: Sneads Ferry waitress added fake tips to customers’ cards

WNCT Staff Published:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A now-former waitress at the Outriggers 21 restaurant in Sneads Ferry was entering unauthorized tips for herself on customer’s credit cards, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bertha Jean Ayers, 38, of Sneads Ferry, was arrested Sunday and charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The restaurant contacted law enforcement on August 28 after several customers reported receiving unauthorized charges on their credit cards, and the business went back and checked their receipts.

Deputies said Ayers was entering false tips over a two-week period between August 16 and August 28.

She was taken before the magistrate and given a $7,500 unsecured bond.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s