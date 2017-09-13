Deputies looking for woman after husband shot to death in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman after her husband was found shot to death on Godette School Road in Havelock Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Stephanie Frazier is believed to be on a four-wheeler in the nearby woods and may be armed.

According to our reporter on the scene, the road closed in both directions.

Crime scene tape is blocking off the area on the 300 block of Godette School Road.

