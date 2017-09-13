Deputies looking for woman after husband shot to death in Havelock

By Published: Updated:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman after her husband was found shot to death on Godette School Road in Havelock Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Stephanie Frazier is believed to be on a four-wheeler in the nearby woods and may be armed.

 

According to our reporter on the scene, the road closed in both directions.

Crime scene tape is blocking off the area on the 300 block of Godette School Road.

Stay with WNCT for updates on this developing story when they become available.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s