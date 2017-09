TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person was killed in a wreck between a passenger car and an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on McKendree Church Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One person in the passenger car died and a second person in the passenger car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Sheriff’s Office vehicle did not sustain injuries, deputies said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.