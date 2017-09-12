Vidant Duplin nurses heading to provide relief in Florida

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WCNT)–A group of local nurses from one hospital are getting ready to embark on a trip to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Five nurses from Vidant Duplin Hospital say making the decision to go on this trip was easy. It’s what they do, helping those who need it.

“We’re going to Florida on a relief aid to a shelter with 500 geriatric and special need patients,” Daniel Bell R.N. clinical coordinator, said. “Folks need help.”

The group was originally heading to Texas before Irma hit. Now they’re among the first to head to Florida with Project Hope, an international health care organization founded in 1958.

“Anybody who becomes a nurse, it doesn’t matter if you’re an ER nurse, an ICU nurse that’s what we’re called to do is to go toward the problem and help those in need,” Katelyn Herring, R.N.

The group will head out in phases. Three will go this week and two more in the second group. They’re hoping to leave ASAP, once the Miami airport reopens.

“That’s my job is to help others and knowing the abilities I’ve been given and the knowledge I’ve obtained through training and going to school, it’s important that I use that for others,” Herring said.

You can find more information on how to help hurricane victims through Project Hope by visiting their website.