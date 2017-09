ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are recovering after a Tuesday morning crash between a box truck and pickup truck in Duplin County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just before 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 117 south of Rose Hill.

Troopers said the pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the box truck head on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck, troopers said.

