Pitt County courts hold parents accountable for their child’s school absences

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County court system and Pitt County schools are working to keep kids in school.

That means holding parents accountable.

Today 13 cases went before a judge, to answer questions about why their student hasn’t been to school.

By law, students have to attend school up until the age of 16 and this court makes sure parents are following the law.

While there are ‘excused absences’ students are only allowed to miss 10 days.

If they have more unexcused absences on a regular basis the court system holds parents responsible.

Assistant District Attorney Phillip Entzminger says many parents say they are asleep or work odd shifts and that students will lie about where they are going.

He said a lot of times court is deemed unfair…but he says there is a bigger picture.

“Our only goal is to make sure that the child gets an education. We want them to become productive members of society. Without an education you cannot become a productive member of society,” said Entzminger

Before heading to court parents and students sit down with school officials to determine a plan of action.

If convicted, parents could be given probation and in the worst case scenario jail time.

Entzminger says a lot of times unexcused absences are undocumented illness.

As a reminder an excused absences you need a doctor’s note or something like a scheduled educational trip.