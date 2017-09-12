NAMI working to face the issue of anxiety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The recent storms, and often intense news cycle, has many feeling on edge or anxious.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness invited people in to speak opening about their struggles.

Millie Hagler is the Vice President of NAMI and said. “All of us, at some time or another, suffer from anxiety.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, more than 40 million Americans are affected by anxiety each year.

That number makes it the most common mental illness in the country.

“There are things that happen in our lives that cause anxiety,” Hagler said. “The flooding that’s been going on, or the hurricane, just living through that this week has caused anxiety for a number of people.”

Hagler said for many, anxiety stems from worrying about the unknown.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but an individual who has a difficult time not being able to let go of what could happen tomorrow,” said Hagler.

The question is what’s causing this for so many?

Hagler said it can be any number of things including over consumption of media, not disconnecting from work, or simple things like having too many choices.

“When I was growing up, when we went to the grocery store you might of had two different orange juices to choose from, today when we went there, there were 5 doors available to have different kinds of orange juice,” said Hagler. “That in itself causes stress.”

NAMI Pitt County President, Christine Spencer said they hold events to help those going through it find the cure.

Spencer said, “Some of them have loved ones that are suffering from anxiety and it gives them the idea that their family member is not the only one suffering from anxiety.”

For Hagler, it has been about stopping the disorder before it gets worse.

Hagler said, “It can manifest itself into something more difficult to treat. The sooner people get treatment the faster they get well.”

For resource and information on how you can get involved with NAMI, Click Here.