Kinston Police arrest man on weapons and drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man faces weapons and drug charges after Kinston Police arrest him near park.

The Kinston Police Department arrested George Garner Tuesday night around 7 o’clock.

Police say the arrest comes after a short investigation led police to the 35-year-old near Fairfield Park in Kinston.

After his arrest officers obtained a search warrant for his car. During the course of the search officers discovered ammunition, a handgun holster, and over $900 in cash.

Kinston Police say during a search of an area where Garner was earlier in the day officers found two guns and heroin.

Garner was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and given $140,100 bond. He faces multiple charges for possession of drugs and a firearm by a felon.