Jacksonville mother receives the gift of hearing

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A young Jacksonville mother with hearing loss received the gift of hearing on Tuesday.

39-year-old Jocelyn Rodriguez has been hard of hearing since she was a little girl. Her ability to hear high pitched noises like her children’s voices was severely impaired.

Today, Rodriguez received new hearing aids free of charge from Beltone. The Beltone Hearing Center is located in Jacksonville. After hearing Rodriguez’ story, hearing instrument specialist Sara Cable wrote a letter to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation on Rodriguez’ behalf to see if they could assist.

“I can actually do things with family and friends now,” Rodriguez said. “I can be more outgoing instead of me being loud all the time, I can actually get a part time job.”

Rodriguez’s device connects to her phone allowing her to hear conversations directly through her aid, a major problem for her before.

“I prayed every day and I asked God to please help me,” Rodriguez said. “I really need this hearing aid for me to hear this. And I really appreciate them. If it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Throughout its 77-year history, Beltone has helped enrich the quality of life for countless hearing-impaired individuals in the United States and around the world.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s