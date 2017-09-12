Jacksonville mother receives the gift of hearing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A young Jacksonville mother with hearing loss received the gift of hearing on Tuesday.

39-year-old Jocelyn Rodriguez has been hard of hearing since she was a little girl. Her ability to hear high pitched noises like her children’s voices was severely impaired.

Today, Rodriguez received new hearing aids free of charge from Beltone. The Beltone Hearing Center is located in Jacksonville. After hearing Rodriguez’ story, hearing instrument specialist Sara Cable wrote a letter to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation on Rodriguez’ behalf to see if they could assist.

“I can actually do things with family and friends now,” Rodriguez said. “I can be more outgoing instead of me being loud all the time, I can actually get a part time job.”

Rodriguez’s device connects to her phone allowing her to hear conversations directly through her aid, a major problem for her before.

“I prayed every day and I asked God to please help me,” Rodriguez said. “I really need this hearing aid for me to hear this. And I really appreciate them. If it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Throughout its 77-year history, Beltone has helped enrich the quality of life for countless hearing-impaired individuals in the United States and around the world.