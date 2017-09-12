Greenville Utilities linemen heading to Orlando to help restore power

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Early Tuesday morning, crew from Greenville Utilities and Kinston left on a trip to the Orlando area to help restore power.

The 36 truck convoy left on their multi-week journey to help the millions without power in the impacted areas of Hurricane Irma.

The trucks were packed to the brim with supplies.

Officials from GUC say it’s important to get to the areas as fast as possible because of those in need of power to survive.

They don’t know how long they will be there, but the main goal is to restore power with safety as the priority.

This is a apart of the over 56 volunteers heading that way.