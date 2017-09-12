Greenville PD investigating social media threat towards J.H. Rose HS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police wants parents to rest easy as a social media threat makes its way around town.

Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter said in an email the department and Pitt County Schools took immediate action after they were made aware of a picture circulating on social media. The person in the photo has been identified and is being interviewed by police.

The investigation continues; however authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school. The Greenville Police will have additional resources at the school campus on Wednesday.