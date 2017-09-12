Free monthly meals provided for senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pastors in our area are stepping up to help the senior citizen population – one that is said to be sometimes forgotten in the community.

Today New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville held a sign up for seniors to receive free food every month, specifically seniors living at 130 percent or less than the federal poverty rate.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is providing the food package which includes meals that meet nutritional needs.

“They are usually on a fixed incomes,” said Christi Mallasch, Manager of Commodity Programs & Programs Inventory, Food Bank of Central Eastern North Carolina. “They usually are making a really hard choice between medicine and food. So this kind of gives them the standard monthly just a little bit of help, help them with the supplemental foods they kind of need.”

If you are 60 or over, you can still take advantage of this program tomorrow and Thursday at Pitt County Council on Aging, 10 A.M. to 2 P.M..