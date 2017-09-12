First Alert Tropical Update: Outer edge of Irma brings wind and rain to Carolinas

“First Alert Weather Day” in effect through Tuesday… The center of Irma continues to track over Georgia and Alabama. Only outer fringe effects are expected in North Carolina, but a few heavy rain bands are still possible tonight and Tuesday (1-3 inches are possible in some location). Winds will be gusty in the WNCT9 viewing area, possibly gusting over 25-45 mph at times. An isolated tornado is also possible late tonight and Tuesday.

We also continue to monitor tropical system Jose in the Atlantic. The system will drift well east of the Bahamas for the next 4 days.

Click on the video above for a more detailed local and tropical forecast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast