First Alert Forecast: Outer edge of Irma brings rain/wind to Carolinas

SUMMARY: Outer bands of Irma will bring rain and gusty winds today but the weather pattern turns more pleasant tomorrow and late week. Detail:

TODAY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect through Tuesday… The center of Irma continues to track over Georgia and Alabama. Only outer fringe effects are expected in North Carolina, but a few heavy rain bands are still possible today (1-3 inches are possible in some location). Winds will be gusty in the WNCT9 viewing area, possibly gusting over 25-45 mph at times. An isolated tornado is also possible today.

TONIGHT: Rain should taper but it will remain warm and breezy with temperature in the upper 60s inland and lower to mid 70s coastal.

TROPICS:

We also continue to monitor tropical system Jose in the Atlantic. The system will drift well east of the Bahamas for the next 4 days.

