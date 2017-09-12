ECU recruiting class gets national ranking for 2nd straight year

ECU baseball’s 2017-18 recruiting class has garnered a No. 19 national ranking by Baseball America the publication announced Tuesday morning. This is the second-straight Top 25 ranking and first time in program history the Pirates have garnered back-to-back national recruiting classes after being tabbed No. 23 a year ago.

“Jeff Palumbo, our recruiting coordinator, Dan Roszel and our entire support staff have put together another exceptional incoming class,” fourth-year head coach Godwin said. “We are excited about the talent, character, and competitiveness that this group brings to the program. This class will continue to represent ECU baseball in a first-class manner on and off the field, while taking the program to new heights!”

The 2017-18 recruiting class consists of two infielders (Connor Litton and Collin Watt), three outfielders (Chandler Jenkins, Josh Netterville and Jeremy Whitehead), two catchers (Seth Caddell and Spencer Smith), one utility player (Bryson Worrell), one two-way player (Alec Burleson), and seven pitchers (Zach Barnes, Cole Beavin, Austin Covers, Noah Jones, Jake Kuchmaner, Willy Strong and Gavin Williams).

During his three years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to a pair of NCAA Regional berths, a Super Regional appearance, an American Athletic Conference Tournament title and a 110-72-1 (.604) overall record. Five players have earned All-America honors, five were named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team, eight took home all-conference honors (eight first-teamers), nine were selected as American Player-of-the-Week, while three were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

ECU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice session on Thursday, Sept. 28 holding its yearly Scout Day on Friday, Sept. 29. The Pirates will scrimmage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium leading up to their annual Purple & Gold World Series, which will be held Nov. 4-6 (times to be determined) and is free of charge to the fans.

The Pirates return 20 letterwinners, including 2016 Freshman All-American Dwanya Williams-Sutton, 2017 Freshman All-American Spencer Brickhouse and 2017 AAC All-Tournament Team selection Jake Agnos. In all, the roster consists of 11 freshmen, 10 sophomores, 11 juniors and four seniors.