East Carolina University moves up in new university ranking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University rose slightly in a new listing of national university rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

ECU was ranked 207 out of 311 national universities, compared to last year when they were ranked 210 out of 289 national universities.

Of the other nationally ranked universities in the state, Duke came in at 9, Wake Forest at 27, UNC-Chapel Hill at 30, N.C. State at 81 and UNC-Charlotte at 198.

The school was also ranked 113 out of 132 public schools across the country.

ECU Provost Ron Mitchelson said it’s an exciting time to be a Pirate.

“ECU’s ascent in the national rankings mirrors our growing reputation as a great national university,” Mitchelson said. “We are committed to excellence in our instruction, our research and our service. With our current emphases on funded research and internationalization to benefit our students, that reputation, along with the rankings, will continue to grow.”

In other categories ranked by U.S. News, ECU tied at 103rd in engineering programs at universities where doctorates are not offered. ECU also tied at 290th in business programs. The undergraduate engineering and business program rankings were based solely on peer assessment surveys.