Considering flood insurance during hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Flood insurance is peace of mind and if that will give you piece of mind knowing that you may be taken care of,” said Gayle Bailey, office manager at State Farm. “And if you have damages that they will be covered, then you need to go ahead and buy it for the future.”

This peace of mind can insure your piece of land is protected and this coverage is for anybody who wants it.

“I’ve seen over the years,” said Bailey. “Those places that were In the minimal flood areas, have actually flooded. And people have needed flood insurance.”

So when asking yourself if you should be thinking about it, you too are in a flood plain. Every piece of land is drawn out and marked whether you will have minimal flood risk or heavy flood risk.

“Go ahead and purchase it as soon as you can,” said Bailey. “If you’re concerned about it because there is a 30 day waiting period and at least you’ll know in 30 days if your coverage will begin. So many of them [people] are saying well I’ll just wait. I’m not going to do it right now, which is not a good thing. You’re still going to worry about it when the next storm comes.”

State Farm says although flood insurance can be pricey, usually averaging $400 a year paid in a lump sum, the price is flexible based on certain criteria.

“What makes it vary is the level of your home or the elevation of your home,” said Bailey. “Possibly the age of the home, whether or not it was built with flood maps being in place or if it was built after.”

Although Irma didn’t leave us with rising waters, you should still consider getting flood insurance now.

“Just like with the Texas storm,” said Bailey. “There were so many people who didn’t have flood insurance, and that’s just proved positive the fact that even though you might not be in a high risk area, that you can suffer flood damage. And it’s something that really truthfully everyone needs to think about.”

