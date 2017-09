GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Alannah Thomas scored 22 kills and Courtney Rupp collected 17 assists to lead DH Conley to a 3-0 sweep over rival and homestanding JH Rose Tuesday night.

The two teams battled through a long first game, with Conley getting the 29-27 first set victory. The Vikings won the second game 25-22 and then wrapped up the sweep, 25-19.

Conley improves to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the Eastern Carolina 4A-3A. Rose falls to 8-3 and 3-1.