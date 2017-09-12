Audit: Troopers violated policy with long work commutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it has addressed recent problems in a state audit with some patrol administrators and troopers violating agency policy by commuting large distances to work.

State Auditor Beth Wood’s office released Monday her investigation’s findings , originating from a tip to the office’s hotline.

The audit found eight troopers last year failed to maintain their primary residence in the county where they worked or within 20 miles of the county line. Some officers lived more than 100 miles away. The report says the distances they drove with assigned vehicles increased maintenance costs and may have delayed response times to emergencies.

According to the report five of the troopers were commuting to offices in eastern North Carolina. The offices included in the report were located in Snow Hill, Washington, Grimesland, Roper, and Cedar Point.

Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks agreed with the audit findings and pointed out a new patrol commander who took charge in February made changes.