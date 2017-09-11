Red Cross in East preparing for Ga., Fla. evacuees from Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross is preparing for an influx of people seeking shelter from Florida and Georgia.

They’ve already set up five shelters in the state, but that number may change.

Northeastern North Carolina Red Cross executive director Cally Edwards said they are looking at setting up additional shelters as people seek refuge.

She said she can’t predict the exact number of people seeking shelter locally but knows there is a growing number of Floridians coming to the area.

She said they have the resources ready if they need to set up more shelters.

“We have other shelters that we have identified,” said Edwards. “…Right now those haven’t been activated, but if they are, we are ready to go on that.”

They are also asking people to give blood and monetary donations to help with their efforts.

They are having classes at this week to train volunteers to help out here in our state.

If you are interested, you can go their website to sign up.

 

