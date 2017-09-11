Police: Suspect wanted for New Bern murder turns himself into authorities in Georgia

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department says a man wanted in connection to an August murder is in custody.

New Bern Police say Zoquan Taylor was extradited back to North Carolina after turning himself into authorities in Georgia on Aug. 30th.

Police say Taylor was wanted for a shooting on Aug. 27th near Trent Court Apartments. When officers arrived they found Antonio Clark shot multiple times. Police say Clark later died at the hospital.

New Bern Police say the incident is still under investigation.