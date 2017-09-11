Police: Suspect wanted for New Bern murder turns himself into authorities in Georgia

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department says a man wanted in connection to an August murder is in custody.

New Bern Police say Zoquan Taylor was extradited back to North Carolina after turning himself into authorities in Georgia on Aug. 30th.

Police say Taylor was wanted for a shooting on Aug. 27th near Trent Court Apartments. When officers arrived they found Antonio Clark shot multiple times. Police say Clark later died at the hospital.

New Bern Police say the incident is still under investigation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s