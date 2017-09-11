Police: Man wanted in Enfield drive-by shooting turns himself in, 2nd suspect wanted

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – The Enfield Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting, that injured two people, turned himself into police.

Police say Ton’Nazzi Armstrong turned himself into police Sunday afternoon around 4 o’clock.

Investigators say Armstrong was wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting on Weeks Street on Sept. 9th. Police say two people were injured in the shooting. Investigators say one of the people hurt is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition.

Police say Armstrong is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder.

Enfield Police say officers are still looking for a second suspect, Tony Hill. The 21-year-old also faces charges for attempted murder.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or Halifax County Communications at (252-583-1991.

 

