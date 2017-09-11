Photos: Old Supply building a total loss after Monday fire

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says an abandoned building, frequently used by the homeless in the area, is a total loss after a Monday fire.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning just north of the Scuppernong River Bridge in Tyrrell County.

When firefighters arrived black smoke and flames could be seen coming the building. Deputies say one lane of U.S. 64 had to be shutdown as crews worked for more than three hours to contain the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says a large smoke cloud could be seen throughout the county.

Emergency crews say the building, which was the old Enterprise Building Supply, is a total loss.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says the building is known be used by homeless people seeking shelter. The Sheriff says no one was injured in fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

