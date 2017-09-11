Make it Monday: The Kindness Rocks Project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a thought gone viral and it caught the attention of thousands who are hoping to create smiles one rock at a time.

“You never know when people might need just a small bit of inspiration,” said Kim Avery. “You never know what they’re going through or what they need or what their walk is that day, that month or that life.”

Kim Avery, owner of The Venue, and employee Debbie McCabe love the thought behind this initiative. They’re creating positivity rocks by painting them and then dropping them for others to find.

“Just one small thing can give them a positive feeling,” said Avery.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– Assortment of rocks

– Multi-surface paint

– Paint pen

– Clear sealing spray

First, find some rocks. You can buy them or use some from your parking lot, driveway or local trail.

Start each rock with a base coat of paint so the writing and designs go on smoothly. Once that’s dry, go ahead and decorate with other colors of multi surface paint or a paint pen. You can paint a design or write a phrase.

They also added the hashtag #TheKindnessRocksProject, the location of Greenville, NC, and the store email if the finder of the rock wants to email them to track its progress.

Kim is adding a section to the front of the store where people can participate. Rock by rock, this initiative is a great way to unite communities through positivity, happiness and kindness.

