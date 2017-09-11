Low-lying areas in New Bern see flooding as Irma heads inland

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — As Irma heads inland over the Southeast, eastern North Carolina is starting to feel some effects from the storm.

In New Bern, there is already some flooding at Union Point Park, a low-lying spot right along the Neuse River.

A stiff northeast wind is pushing the water from the river up into the park, which has caused the city to close part of the road leading into the park.

Flooding isn’t uncommon at Union Point, but it does demonstrate the power of the weather the area is dealing with.

There are also reports of the water creeping up over by Lawson’s Creek Park.

The northeast wind will stay gusty Monday night but should die down later Tuesday.

However, heavy downpours from the outer rain bands of Irma could add to the flood problems in the area.