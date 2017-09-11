Hurricane Irma causes flight cancellations at eastern N.C. airports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some flights to and from eastern North Carolina have been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

Delta has canceled about 900 flights due to the storm, and American Airlines said there are scattered flight cancellations out of Charlotte due to the strong winds.

That has led to flight cancellations at Pitt-Greenville Airport, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and Albert J. Ellis Airport.

If you are departing or plan to arrive at any of those airports, be sure to check the status of your flight online.

