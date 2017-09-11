First Alert Tropical Update: Irma makes landfall in Florida, tracks inland over southeast US

FORECAST: Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida keys and continues to track inland. The center of Irma will track over Alabama the Tennessee early this week. Even though the system will continue to weaken, Irma’s large size will spread rain bands across the southeastern United States Monday and Tuesday. In eastern North Carolina, occasional showers (some heavy) will be possible Monday and Tuesday, with totals of 1-3 inches possible. Wind gusts over 25-45 mph will be possible, in addition to isolated tornadoes. Seas will be high, in addition to the rip current risk. Elsewhere, we continue to monitor Hurricane Jose north of Puerto Rico. The system will not affect the United States directly in the next 5 days. For a more complete update, click on the video above.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 64 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 70% 79 ° F precip: 70% 79 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast