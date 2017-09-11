First Alert Forecast: Irma landfalls in Florida, will track inland over southeast US

SUMMARY: Early this week, spiral rain bands from Hurricane Irma will bring the chance for strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow. The weather turns pleasant and warmer mid to late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with maybe a passing shower. Temperatures are cool & comfortable, you may even need a jacket. We’re in the 50s & 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies remain cloudy through the afternoon with a few passing showers, primarily for the southern areas (south of highway 264). Temperatures will stay cool, in the mid 70s. Wind will be quite breezy, out of the east/northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY: As Hurricane Irma moves northward, spiral rain bands from the storm will move through eastern North Carolina. These bands often contain heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. These bands will move through tonight and tomorrow.

HURRICANE IRMA IMPACTS TO ENC: Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida keys and continues to track inland. The center of Irma will track over Alabama the Tennessee early this week. Even though the system will continue to weaken, Irma’s large size will spread rain bands across the southeastern United States Monday and Tuesday. In eastern North Carolina, occasional showers (some heavy) will be possible Monday nigh and Tuesday, with totals of 1-3 inches possible. Wind gusts over 25-45 mph will be possible, in addition to isolated tornadoes. Seas will be high, in addition to the rip current risk. Elsewhere, we continue to monitor Hurricane Jose north of Puerto Rico. The system will not affect the United States directly in the next 5 days. For a more complete update, click on the video above.

