9/11 first responder to be honored in Farmville

FARMVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – One man who moved to Farmville is being honored for his actions on September 11th many years ago.

It’s taken him almost 16 years to speak out about the day.

Robert Noller was one of the first responders during the September 11th terror attacks in New York City.

Monday, he’s being recognized for helping others before helping himself.

All of this is possible through the Woodmen Life of Farmville, a nonprofit group aimed at patriotism.

today’s ceremony will feature a special flag called, ‘The Flag of Honors,’ which commemorates all who lost their lives on September 11th.

In the red stripes are the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All the people that gave their life to communicate to keep everybody safe up there from fires accidents we should remember them for the rest of our lives,” said Noller. “They gave their life for us, I’m still here you’re still here we’re all still here, they’re the ones that deserve to be honored, not me.”

Noller said talking about this day still gives him chills.

As a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years, he hopes no one ever has to go through what he did.

If you want to attend the event starts at 9 am at the Farmville Recreation Center.