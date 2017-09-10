Irma may impact tides and currents along the Crystal Coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Although the center of Irma should remain well west of our area, it could still have an impact on tides and currents along the Crystal Coast.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says windy conditions can cause a breakdown in sandbars which is generally how rip currents are formed.

“Any time you have a tropical storm or hurricane, it can definitely increase wave action and influences the tides and currents,” Lieutenant J. Scott Bell of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department said.

The fire department flew yellow flags Sunday to warn people of possible rip currents and increased wave heights, but say those flags could change to red as Irma moves farther north.

“We expect the conditions to deteriorate and the water will be a little more challenging, currents will increase, wave heights,” Bell said.

Beach goers say they are already feeling some changes.

“The cooler temperatures and the possibility of rip currents and water in general is just cooler, it’s not very warm to get in right now,” Shane Tucker, visiting from Fayetteville, said.

“Being as choppy as it is and with the potential to get even worse, that is definitely something that should put us on more high alert and increase awareness of what is going on around us,” Sam Cranford, visiting from Pittsboro, said.

“There’s definitely still the issue with rip tides and people could definitely get pulled under,” Meredith Foster, visiting from Raleigh, said. “You know, we have a long time to go in hurricane season, so we all kind of definitely need to keep a watch on the weather and what could possibly still come.”

Officials want to remind people that the ocean is an ever-changing and unpredictable environment, and it is important to follow the flags as well as your instincts.

“If there are red flags out there, the water is all churned up, use some common sense and take care,” Bell said. “It’s its own warning generally. If it looks bad out there, it is bad. You don’t need to be out there.”

The fire department is urging people to pay attention to their signs and public safety announcements over the next few days.

There won’t be any lifeguards on the beaches since lifeguard season is over, but the fire department says they are prepared to respond to any situation.

In addition to tips from the fire department for swimmers, the U.S. Coast Guard is urging boaters to use extreme caution along the coast.

The Coast Guard says there are threats for large surf, coastal flooding and tropical storm level winds Sunday through possibly Tuesday.

They are encouraging boaters to make sure they have proper safety equipment while on the water with enough PFDs and flares for everyone on board.

Experts say it’s important to have radios to communicate out at sea in case help is needed.