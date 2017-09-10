First Alert Forecast: A nice looking weekend locally but all eyes are on Irma

SHORT TERM FORECAST (TONIGHT – SUNDAY):  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Along the coast, the rip current risk will be high and seas will be elevated.

TROPICS (MONDAY – TUESDAY): Hurricane Irma will make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane this weekend. The center is then expected to track inland over Georgia and Tennessee. Although Irma will weaken after landfall, its large size will spread rain bands into the Carolinas late Sunday night through early Wednesday. Winds may gust over 45 mph at times, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Periods of heavy rain may also occur. Seas will remain high, with a dangerous rip current risk. Drier weather should return by Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 80’s. Overnight lows in the 60’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
69° F
precip:
50%
