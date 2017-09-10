Enfield Police: 2 injured in drive-by shooting, suspects wanted

Armstrong (L), Hill (R)

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT)–The Enfield Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for a drive-by shooting that happened off of Weeks Street on Saturday night.

Officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. and learned that two victims were shot and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted for further treatment. They remain in critical condition.

Officers say the shooting was a result of a dispute between the victims and suspects.

Police are searching for 21-year old Tony Russell Hill Jr. and 19-year old Ton’Nazzi Armstrong. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder, felony discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers for a cash reward at 252-583-4444 or Central Dispatch at 252-583-1991. All information will remain anonymous.

